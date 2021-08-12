Ex-Dewey, Cum-Ex Scandal Lawyer To Stay In Swiss Custody

Law360 (August 12, 2021, 12:24 PM EDT) -- A lawyer who once worked for now-defunct law firm Dewey & LeBoeuf LLP and who has been charged in Germany's cum-ex tax scandal will stay in extradition custody, a Swiss court ruled in a decision seen by Law360 on Thursday. A provisional courthouse of the Wiesbaden Regional Court in Germany, where Hanno Berger was due to stand trial earlier this year, is shown in March. (Boris Roessler/picture alliance via Getty Images) In a ruling dated Aug. 5, Switzerland's federal criminal court said Hanno Berger was a flight risk, while also rejecting arguments that his health precluded keeping him in custody....

