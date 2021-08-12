Crypto Tax Startup Raises $130M Series B To Bolster Tech

Law360 (August 12, 2021, 7:54 PM EDT) -- Cryptocurrency tax automation software company TaxBit said Thursday it raised $130 million in a Series B financing round announced days after the U.S. Senate approved expanded tax reporting measures for the cryptocurrency industry. TaxBit, which has headquarters in Salt Lake City and Seattle, said the latest funding gives it a $1.33 billion valuation. TaxBit offers accounting software for equities, commodities and digital assets, and its digital asset service connects transactions across exchanges, which it says helps taxpayers accurately calculate and file their taxes. The latest funds will go toward expanding its product offerings and open additional offices in the U.S. and...

