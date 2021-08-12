Calif. Bar Lays Out Ethics Blueprint For Remote Work

Law360 (August 12, 2021, 4:02 PM EDT) -- While remote lawyering raises "unique" questions about client confidentiality, tech competency and other issues, the current ethical framework will still apply in full as the profession moves toward a post-COVID-19 future, the California bar said in an advisory posted for public input Thursday. Following a tentative approval last month by its professional responsibility and conduct committee, the bar on Thursday opened a 90-day comment period on the advisory opinion, which focuses on the ethical duties of out-of-office legal practice, shared workspaces and part-time office presence. "The same rules of professional conduct that apply to attorneys practicing in traditional law firm offices apply...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS