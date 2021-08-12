It's Time To Upgrade Our Attorney Licensure Rules

Law360 (August 12, 2021, 3:22 PM EDT) -- Last month, recent law school graduates across the country once again sat for the bar exam, the last gateway they face before entering the profession. State bars contend that this rigorous exam tests the minimum competence of new lawyers.[1] Law schools remain incentivized to educate students in the art and strategy of answering a battery of multiple choice questions, at the expense of spending more time teaching them how to interview clients, draft demand letters, negotiate contracts, write wills, cross-examine witnesses, or take depositions — in other words, teaching the skills required by the practice of law. However, the bar exam...

