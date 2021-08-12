11th Circ. Says Rooker-Feldman Doctrine's 'Expansion Is Over'

Law360 (August 12, 2021, 4:56 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Thursday partially revived a child custody suit that had been tossed on Rooker-Feldman grounds, ruling that while that doctrine is meant to stop plaintiffs from appealing state court losses in federal court, it has been too broadly applied and that its "era of expansion is over." A three-judge panel ruled that while the Rooker-Feldman doctrine at one point held broad sway to dismiss cases, the 2005 U.S. Supreme Court decision in Exxon Mobil Corp. v. Saudi Basic Industries Corp. set narrow boundaries for its use. Federal cases that seek to challenge a judgment from state court — and effectively...

