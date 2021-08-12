Hemp Group Says FDA Inaction On CBD Harms Consumers

Law360 (August 12, 2021, 6:56 PM EDT) -- A major hemp industry trade group said on Thursday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's yearslong refusal to allow CBD products to be marketed as dietary supplements is making consumers less safe. The missive from the U.S. Hemp Roundtable came in direct response to a pair of denials the agency sent to CBD sellers Charlotte's Web and Irwin Naturals in July, saying it would not approve the companies' applications to market its products, sticking to its long-held position that the hemp-derived compound could not be sold as a dietary supplement. "When held to the same regulatory standards as other dietary supplements and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS