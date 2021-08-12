Ky., Tenn. Seek Permanent Bar On Pandemic Aid Restrictions

Law360 (August 12, 2021, 6:18 PM EDT) -- Kentucky and Tennessee asked a federal court to block permanently a federal provision barring states from using pandemic aid to offset tax cuts, hitting back at the U.S. Department of the Treasury's assertion that they lacked standing to sue. The states asked the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky on Wednesday for a permanent injunction against the provision in the American Rescue Plan Act barring states from "directly or indirectly" using coronavirus aid to offset a reduction in net revenue. The provision violates the U.S. Constitution's spending clause because it is unconstitutionally ambiguous and coercive and is not...

