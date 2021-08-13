A Jury Of Your Vaccinated Peers: Attys Wary Of Mandates

Law360 (August 13, 2021, 3:26 PM EDT) -- COVID-19 vaccination disparities across racial and political lines could skew jury pools if judges begin requiring panel members to get shots, adding a new wrinkle for trial attorneys as the highly contagious delta variant prompts stricter courtroom health measures. Vaccine mandates have become more common for employers in both the public and private sector. Some federal judges, fearing the spread of COVID-19 inside their courtrooms, have openly considered requiring vaccination for jurors who must sometimes sit close to one another during a trial or deliberation. But experts told Law360 that unequal access or interest in getting vaccinated could skew jury pools, potentially...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS