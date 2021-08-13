Temple Univ. Can't Dodge Ex-Worker's Discrimination Suit

Law360 (August 13, 2021, 6:48 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge has denied Temple University's bid for a pretrial win in a former employee's racial discrimination and retaliation suit over his January 2020 firing, finding the employee raised factual issues that should be weighed by a jury. U.S. District Judge Chad F. Kenney's ruling Thursday set up the case for trial on plaintiff Stephen Branch's claims of violations of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 as well as interference and retaliation with his rights under the Family and Medical Leave Act and Pennsylvania Human Relations Act. In a 37-page explanation of his order denying Temple's motion for summary...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS