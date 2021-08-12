Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Mylan Latest To Urge Justices To End PTAB's Fintiv Rule

Law360 (August 12, 2021, 8:51 PM EDT) -- Mylan has urged the U.S. Supreme Court to strike down a rule under which the Patent Trial and Appeal Board can refuse to review patents due to pending district court litigation, saying the policy flouts the law, unfairly bars patent challenges and "has resulted in chaos."

Mylan's cert petition, filed Monday and docketed Thursday, joins one filed last month by Apple that also asked the justices to abolish the so-called NHK-Fintiv rule, which was created last year by two precedential PTAB rulings.

The PTAB has used the rule to deny institution of many inter partes review challenges to patents when an upcoming...

