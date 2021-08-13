Chancery Says It Can't Decide Bitcoin Biz Founders' Dispute

Law360 (August 13, 2021, 8:51 PM EDT) -- In what it said was a matter of first impression, the Delaware Chancery Court has ruled that a bitcoin mining company's move to Puerto Rico stripped the court of jurisdiction to wade into an ownership spat that resulted in one partner's removal from management. Vice Chancellor Morgan Zurn ruled in a decision issued Thursday that the Delaware Limited Liability Company Act allowed the court to resolve managerial disputes and order dissolutions only for companies actually domiciled in the state, and that, as a result, Cointmint LLC's move from Delaware to Puerto Rico in January 2018 barred her from getting involved....

