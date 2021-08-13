Credit Suisse Names 2 Risk Execs To Board Amid Reforms

Law360, London (August 13, 2021, 11:42 AM BST) -- Credit Suisse said Friday that it is nominating two veteran former senior risk managers at UBS and the Lloyds to join its board as the big Swiss lender continues to reshuffle its top echelons after a string of investment scandals. Credit Suisse has said it will hold an extraordinary general meeting on Oct. 1 so that shareholders can vote on the picks of two veteran former senior risk managers as it conducts a board shakeup after a string of investment scandals. (iStock) Credit Suisse Group AG said it has nominated former UBS Group AG chief operating officer Axel Lehmann to join...

