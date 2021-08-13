Extreme Weather Bumps Insured Catastrophe Losses To $42B

Law360, London (August 13, 2021, 3:13 PM BST) -- A deep winter freeze, hailstorms, wildfires and other extreme weather caused estimated insurance losses of $40 billion in the first half of 2021, and human-made disasters accounted for another $2 billion, according to Swiss Re. The figures represent the second-highest estimated loss on record for a first half since 2011, when earthquakes in Japan and New Zealand caused $104 billion in losses for the first six months of that year, the reinsurance business said on Thursday. Last year, by comparison, first-half losses were $41 billion, with a 10-year average of $38 billion. The preliminary total sum of losses from catastrophes excludes COVID-19...

