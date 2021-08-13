BoE Calls For Insurers' Input On Post-EU Solvency Reforms

Law360, London (August 13, 2021, 3:26 PM BST) -- The Bank of England asked insurers on Friday for information on how a major overhaul to regulations governing their capital reserves will hit their business operations, as the U.K. looks to distance itself from the European Union requirements. The Prudential Regulation Authority, the BoE's regulatory arm, asked chief financial officers at regulated insurers to provide feedback on how proposed changes to the Solvency II Directive will affect their business. Insurance groups regulated by the PRA should also disclose how much they expect it will cost them to comply with the revamped rules. The U.K. government is considering overhauling the EU regulation, which...

