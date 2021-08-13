Pa. Judge Clears Kratom Death Case For Trial

Law360 (August 13, 2021, 4:23 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania state judge has cleared the way for jurors to consider claims against an online herbal supplement seller over the death of a Philadelphia-area man from a heart attack linked to an apparent kratom overdose. Judge Edward Wright in the Philadelphia County Court of Common Pleas on Thursday rejected arguments from SoCal Herbal Remedies LLC that Caleb Sturgis was a knowledgeable user of the controversial supplement whose social media posts showed that he would not have heeded warnings about potential side effects. Judge Wright did not issue an opinion outlining his rationale for denying SoCal's summary judgment motion. Sturgis' family...

