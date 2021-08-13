Greenberg, Foley Steer $1B Surgical Robotics SPAC Merger

Law360 (August 13, 2021, 4:11 PM EDT) -- Memic Innovative Surgery, which develops surgical robotics technology, will go public at a valuation of more than $1 billion by combining with a special purpose acquisition vehicle, the companies said Friday, in a deal led by respective legal advisers Greenberg Traurig and Foley & Lardner. The agreement sees Memic merging with special purpose acquisition company MedTech Acquisition Corp., and the resulting entity will operate under the Memic name and list on the Nasdaq Stock Market, according to a statement. Israel-headquartered Memic is a medical device maker that was founded in 2012 and has a wholly owned subsidiary that's based in Fort...

