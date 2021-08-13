Greenberg Traurig Puts Vax Policies In Office Leaders' Hands

Law360 (August 13, 2021, 4:02 PM EDT) -- Greenberg Traurig is letting its office leaders decide whether to require mandatory employee vaccination amid a resurgence of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, while Goodwin Procter and Norton Rose are delaying their office reopening plans, the firms confirmed Friday. A Greenberg Traurig spokesperson told Law360 Pulse that the firm asked office leaders to provide medical and religious exceptions to employees, if they did implement a vaccination mandate. Currently, all the firm's 30 U.S. offices have decided to require mandatory vaccination against the virus, the spokesperson said. The firm has 10 international offices in Europe, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East, according...

