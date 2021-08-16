Businesses Have The Right To Deny Unvaccinated Patrons

Law360 (August 16, 2021, 1:14 PM EDT) -- Rapid spread of the coronavirus delta variant has caused a recent increase in COVID-19 cases, and many responsible businesses and universities, like my own, are requiring customers, employees and students to be vaccinated, unless they have a legitimate medical or religious excuse. And with this comes federal constitutional issues when governments seek to prevent property owners from excluding the unvaccinated. The problem arises when people insist that they and others have a right not to be vaccinated. Some of them are seeking to use their positions of authority to force others to follow their ill-advised ideas about rights. Governors and legislative...

