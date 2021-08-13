Court Won't Toss Warrant For Christie's Antique Quran

Law360, London (August 13, 2021, 7:09 PM BST) -- A London court refused Friday to quash the Metropolitan Police's warrant to seize an antique Quran from Christie's, saying the consignor's argument that the warrant was tainted was merely an attempt to stop the artifact from being shipped out of the U.K. High Court Judge William Davis dismissed a plea from Zaher al-Hajjeh to review a lower court's decision to grant a warrant to London police allowing them to seize a valuable Quran from the auction house. Al-Hajjeh claims to be the original rightful owner of the antique Quran and says he lawfully inked a deal to sell the manuscript through...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS