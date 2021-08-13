Justices Told Costly Password-Protected Docs Aren't Prior Art

Law360 (August 13, 2021, 5:01 PM EDT) -- Centripetal Networks Inc. has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to hold that a password-protected document that costs more than $25,000 to view is not publicly accessible prior art that can be used to invalidate patents. In a petition docketed Wednesday, Centripetal accused the Federal Circuit of undermining "decades of precedent" about prior art being generally accessible by the public in a case where Cisco Systems Inc. got three Centripetal patents invalidated. "The general accessibility requirement serves the important policy objective of promoting disclosure, which is a basic tenet of the patent system," the petition states. "The Federal Circuit's effective abrogation of...

