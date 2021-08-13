DOJ Gets More Time To Review Optum's $13.8B Change Buy

Law360 (August 13, 2021, 7:27 PM EDT) -- UnitedHealth Group's Optum unit and health care technology outfit Change Health have agreed to give the U.S. Department of Justice extra time to review their planned $13.8 billion tie-up. Change said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday that the companies inked a deal with the DOJ on Aug. 7, agreeing not to close the transaction until 120 days after they turn over all the information enforcers have requested, unless the agency drops its probe before then. That's far longer than the statutory 30 days the antitrust agencies generally have to complete merger reviews after receiving...

