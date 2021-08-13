Sens. Raise Flag On Amazon's Biometric Data Collection

Law360 (August 13, 2021, 10:09 PM EDT) -- A bipartisan trio of U.S. senators on Friday grilled Amazon over its use of biometric information collected through the palm-print recognition payment system that the tech giant launched last year, arguing that the practice raises serious privacy and antitrust concerns. In a letter sent to Amazon President and CEO Andy Jassy, Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., Bill Cassidy, R-La., and Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., asked the company about its current operation of and future plans for Amazon One, which allows consumers to pay for their purchases using their palm print by hovering their hand over a device in grocery stores, book stores and other...

