Blockchain Cos. Will Merge Teams And Tech In $250M Deal

Law360 (August 13, 2021, 4:18 PM EDT) -- Blockchain companies Polygon and Hermez said Friday they are merging their companies and networks in a technologically novel deal worth roughly $250 million. Polygon Technology called the deal "the first full-blown merger of one blockchain network into another." The deal will see Hermez Network integrate its company and team as well as its technology into Polygon's network under the new name Polygon Hermez, Polygon's announcement said. "There has been a lot of thinking about how an actual merger between two networks might look like [sic], but very few actual attempts to do one," Polygon said. "We are excited to design and...

