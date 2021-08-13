IP Hires: Duane Morris, Perkins Coie, Womble Bond

Law360 (August 13, 2021, 2:09 PM EDT) -- Duane Morris has brought on a former McKool Smith intellectual property principal to its recently formed Dallas office, and a former Wilson Sonsini attorney has joined Perkins Coie's antitrust litigation team. Here are the details on these and other notable hires. Perkins Coie Christopher A. Williams Perkins Coie LLP recently hired a former Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC attorney as a partner in its antitrust litigation practice group in Washington, D.C. Perkins Coie announced on Aug. 9 that Christopher A. Williams is joining the firm after spending over a decade at Wilson Sonsini, having first joined as an associate and...

