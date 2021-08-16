AutoStore Can't Escape Ocado's Suit Over Storage Patents

Law360 (August 16, 2021, 4:21 PM EDT) -- A New Hampshire judge has refused to toss out part of British online grocer Ocado's lawsuit against rival AutoStore AS, saying that it would not deem one of Ocado's storage patents invalid for being too abstract under the U.S. Supreme Court's Alice ruling at this stage of the case. In an order issued Friday, U.S. District Judge Joseph N. Laplante rejected AutoStore's argument that Ocado's U.S. Patent No. 10,901,404, which relates to a device for lifting and moving containers within a storage system, was invalid for covering the abstract idea of routing vehicles, which it said could be performed in the...

