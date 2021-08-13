Cuomo Impeachment Inquiry Halted, Surprising Investigators

Law360 (August 13, 2021, 8:16 PM EDT) -- The speaker of the New York State Assembly announced Friday that Gov. Andrew Cuomo will not be impeached and the investigation will be halted upon his resignation because it lacks jurisdiction, drawing stunned rebukes from lawmakers on the committee investigating him. Speaker Carl Heastie said that while the committee uncovered "credible evidence" of misconduct that "could likely" have resulted in Cuomo's impeachment, the state legislature will effectively lose jurisdiction with Cuomo's resignation, as legislative counsel determined "the constitution does not authorize the legislature to impeach and remove an elected official who is no longer in office" and because the question of...

