Breon Peace Brings Defense Prowess To Top Role At EDNY

Law360 (August 16, 2021, 8:27 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden's nomination of Cleary Gottlieb's Breon Peace to be the next U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York could bring a unique perspective to the influential office, one shaped by years of steering complex internal investigations and dealing with an array of enforcement agencies and regulators from the defense side. Biden last week formally nominated Peace, months after U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer recommended him to serve as U.S. attorney for the district encompassing Brooklyn, Queens and Staten Island in New York City as well as Long Island. Peace, 49, a partner at Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton...

