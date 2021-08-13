Biden's US Atty Picks Bring Sorely Needed Diversity

Law360 (August 13, 2021, 7:26 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden's slate of U.S. attorney picks is so far one of the most diverse in history, which lawyers say will help address racial inequality in a federal criminal justice system that reached new lows of diversity under the Trump administration. Half of the 16 U.S. attorneys Biden has named so far are Black, and if confirmed, seven of them would be the first Black man or woman to serve as top federal prosecutor in their districts. Biden's pick for the prestigious Southern District of New York, Damian Williams, would be its first Black leader, and if his counterparts in Brooklyn...

