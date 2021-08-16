CFPB Says Fifth Third Delayed Rogue Account Opening Fixes

Law360 (August 16, 2021, 7:12 PM EDT) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has asked for partial judgment on its claim that Fifth Third Bank refused to use information it had to quickly identify and aid at least 800 consumers who had unauthorized accounts opened in their names by bank employees after Fifth Third found out about the issue in 2010. In a motion filed Friday in Ohio federal court, the CFPB accused Fifth Third of abusive conduct following the bank's discovery that for years, employees had been opening unauthorized customer accounts as part of an aggressive cross-selling strategy and incentive program. "By any standard of decency, Fifth Third's conduct...

