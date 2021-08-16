Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

CFPB Says Fifth Third Delayed Rogue Account Opening Fixes

Law360 (August 16, 2021, 7:12 PM EDT) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has asked for partial judgment on its claim that Fifth Third Bank refused to use information it had to quickly identify and aid at least 800 consumers who had unauthorized accounts opened in their names by bank employees after Fifth Third found out about the issue in 2010.

In a motion filed Friday in Ohio federal court, the CFPB accused Fifth Third of abusive conduct following the bank's discovery that for years, employees had been opening unauthorized customer accounts as part of an aggressive cross-selling strategy and incentive program.

"By any standard of decency, Fifth Third's conduct...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!