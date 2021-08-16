Insurer Sues Fla. Firm Despite 'Serious Doubts' Of Malpractice

Law360 (August 16, 2021, 4:35 PM EDT) -- Scottsdale Insurance Co. has sued a Florida law firm for allegedly botching the defense of an insured battery seller in a vaping injury trial that led to a $2 million verdict, piggybacking on the battery seller's own earlier malpractice suit despite "serious doubts" that any malpractice actually occurred. In a brief complaint filed Friday, Scottsdale said that while it doubts battery seller R-L Sales LLC will prevail in its malpractice claims against Dennis Jackson Martin & Fontella PA and attorney Maria A. Santoro, it's compelled to file its own malpractice claims so that it will be compensated if R-L Sales wins...

