Britons Support Retention Of Pensions 'Triple Lock'

Law360, London (August 16, 2021, 2:29 PM BST) -- Nearly half of Britons agree that a state pension "triple lock" should be retained, an insurer said on Monday, despite increasing pressure on the government to revise the rule as it seeks to balance public finances in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Canada Life UK said it found that 46% of respondents to a survey of 2,000 adults last month believe that the triple lock should not be tampered with by the government. The so-called triple lock ensures that the state pension rises in line with either average wage increases, the cost of living as measured by the consumer protection...

