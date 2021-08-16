Delivery Texts Top "Smishing" Scams Amid Pandemic

Law360, London (August 16, 2021, 10:51 AM BST) -- Text messages pretending to be from trusted parcel delivery services have proliferated during the pandemic, a group representing Britain's finance industry said on Monday, as it warned consumers to be wary of so-called smishing scams that mine for confidential bank information. U.K. Finance said that new data shows that the most prevalent kind of SMS scams perpetrated during the COVID-19 pandemic are those pretending to be from postal services. They tell customers that a parcel is waiting for them and ask for personal details or financial information before the package can be released. The data, collected for U.K. Finance by Proofpoint,...

