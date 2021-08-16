Paysafe Bets $441M On SafetyPay In Latin America Push

Law360 (August 16, 2021, 3:20 PM EDT) -- Online payment processor Paysafe said Monday that it will buy e-commerce payment platform SafetyPay for $441 million, in an all-cash deal guided by Greenberg Traurig LLP and Quarles & Brady LLP that marks the company's second bet on a Latin America-focused fintech company this month. The deal is expected to strengthen the Greenberg Traurig-advised Paysafe's presence in Latin America as the e-commerce market grows rapidly there, the U.K.-based company said. Paysafe has secured bridge financing for the purchase, according to Monday's release. Founded in 2007, SafetyPay offers digital payment options, including e-cash and bank transfers, with a focus on Latin America...

