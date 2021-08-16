Specialist Legal Tech Co. Taps New Chief Commercial Officer

Law360 (August 16, 2021, 4:35 PM EDT) -- Altia, a U.K.-based legal technology company that specializes in financial crime and investigation tools, has hired a software manager with more than 20 years of experience as its new chief commercial officer. Rob Waters, left, the chief commercial officer for Altia, and Rob Sinclair, Altia's chief executive officer. Rob Waters, who was most recently the group sales director for the Accenture-owned Eden House Solutions, joined Altia earlier this month, according to an announcement on Friday. Waters' appointment comes amid an expansion of Altia's C-Suite in 2021, including the hiring of Andy Peet as chief financial officer and Huw Bristow as chief technology...

