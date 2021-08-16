Fed. Circ. Axes Teva Antibody IP But Allows Treatment Patents

Law360 (August 16, 2021, 11:42 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Monday upheld the Patent Trial and Appeal Board's decision to invalidate patents covering the antibodies in Teva's migraine treatment Ajovy, but rejected Eli Lilly's bid to invalidate Teva's patents applying those antibodies for treatment. In a pair of precedential opinions, the Federal Circuit said Lilly has proven that the antibody patent claims were obvious over prior art, while failing to make the same showing for the method of treatment patents. The court also issued a third nonprecedential opinion, applying the ruling that Lilly won to another three related antibody patents. Lilly had lodged claims against nine patents...

