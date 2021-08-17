Conyers Names New Hong Kong Disputes, Restructuring Head

Law360 (August 17, 2021, 7:44 PM EDT) -- Mark Yeadon, the former Eversheds Sutherland head of Asia litigation and dispute management, has joined Conyers as a partner and head of Hong Kong disputes and restructuring. He will lead the litigation team with counsel Anna Lin, as well as partners Norman Hau and Michael Makridakis. Yeadon's commercial disputes resolution experience via arbitration, court proceedings and mediation spans 40 years, and he has practiced on multiple continents. He also has experience advising on investigations, compliance and regulatory matters. Christopher Bickley, the Hong Kong office head and a partner at Conyers, said in a company announcement of Yeadon's hire that he comes...

