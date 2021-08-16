FINRA Warns Firms Of Third-Party Compliance Risks

Law360 (August 16, 2021, 7:29 PM EDT) -- The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority warned that it will continue to penalize member firms that fail to catch regulatory violations committed by their third-party vendors, noting that technological innovation has led to an increased reliance on outsourcing in recent years. Friday's warning came in a regulatory notice that "reminds" member firms that supervisory systems and associated written supervisory procedures extend to the "activities or functions" of their outsourced vendors. "Including during the COVID-19 pandemic, member firms have continued to expand the scope and depth of their use of technology and have increasingly leveraged vendors to perform risk management functions and to...

