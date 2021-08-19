Maslon Names New Co-Chair Of Firm's Litigation Practice

Law360 (August 19, 2021, 6:33 PM EDT) -- Maslon LLP has selected one of its own partners with nearly 10 years of product liability experience to co-lead its litigation practice group, the firm announced this week. The firm appointed Katie Maechler as co-chair of the 53-attorney team. She brings "fresh eyes" to the role that she takes over from Nicole Narotzky, who left the firm at the start of the month to join Greenberg Traurig LLP. "Over the years, Maslon has had a lot of strong female predecessors in this role and I've learned a lot from them," Maechler told Law360 on Thursday. "I am excited to carry that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS