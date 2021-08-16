Tim Hortons China Valued At $1.7B In Planned SPAC Merger

Law360 (August 16, 2021, 8:16 PM EDT) -- A special purpose acquisition company backed by China-focused private equity firm Ascendent Capital Partners plans to acquire Tim Hortons China in a deal that values the coffee retailer at $1.69 billion, according to securities filings Monday. Silver Crest Acquisition Corp. told regulators on Monday that its acquisition is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2021, after which Tim Hortons China will become a publicly traded company with trading on the Nasdaq exchange. Counsel information regarding the acquisition was not immediately available. Silver Crest told regulators that the merger agreement with Tim Hortons China was reached on Friday, estimating...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS