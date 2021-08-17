Chilean Sea Bass Co. Says Importer Can't Duck $2.5M Bill

Law360 (August 17, 2021, 5:30 PM EDT) -- A Chilean fishing company sued a Rhode Island importer saying that it's owed $2.54 million for sea bass purchased in 2020 and that the importer can't cite the coronavirus pandemic to avoid making the payment. Chilean Sea Bass Inc. told a Rhode Island federal court on Monday that Kendell Seafood Imports Inc. must finish making payments for more than 350 tons of fish imported and resold to U.S. distributors, arguing that it didn't agree to Kendell's decision to modify payment terms to have CSB share the financial burden caused by the pandemic. "Despite CSB's repeated demand, Kendell has refused to pay,"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS