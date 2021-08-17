Ex-Jones Day Secretary Seeks Quick Win In Disability Dispute

Law360 (August 17, 2021, 1:38 PM EDT) -- A former Jones Day legal secretary asked a Tennessee federal court for a summary judgment in her suit claiming Unum Life Insurance Co. of America unfairly denied her long-term disability benefits, arguing Unum dropped the ball by disregarding her doctors' opinions. Janet Mitchell filed a memorandum Monday seeking the judgment in her Employee Retirement Income Security Act case against the insurer, as well as a reversal of Unum's decision to block her out of long-term disability under the Jones Day Insured Welfare Plan. Mitchell took aim at Unum's choice to rely on the opinion of its own doctors to find that...

