Witness's COVID-19 Diagnosis Delays CR Bard Implant Trial

Law360 (August 16, 2021, 10:07 PM EDT) -- The California federal judge presiding over a product liability trial against C.R. Bard over alleged risks associated with its clot-stopping vein filter excused a jury Monday morning after a defense witness who was expected to testify tested positive for COVID-19, according to the court's daily trial log. Shortly after 8:30 a.m., U.S. District Judge Jon S. Tigar informed the jury panel of nine men and one woman at the federal courthouse in Oakland, California, that a witness who had arrived in the city and planned to take the stand tested positive for COVID-19, according to a one-page trial log and Ben...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS