Pensions Group Warns Of UK 'Statement Season' Bottlenecks

Law360, London (August 17, 2021, 4:02 PM BST) -- Government plans to require the pensions sector to issue simplified statements annually for savers could create bottlenecks for administrators, a new working group said on Tuesday. The Pensions Administration Standards Association has unveiled a working group that warned of consequences of requiring retirement savings plans to adhere to a "statement season," a specific time of the year when all statements will be issued. Working group member Girish Menezes said there are two potential bottlenecks created by a statements season. The first includes the ability to consolidate all required information, conducting bulk calculations and sending out vast numbers of benefit statements within a...

