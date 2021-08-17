Woodside, BHP Merge Oil And Gas Units To Create $29B Biz

Law360 (August 17, 2021, 12:58 PM EDT) -- Woodside Petroleum will merge its oil and gas portfolio with that of mining giant BHP Group in a transaction that stands to create an Australian energy player valued at roughly AU$40 billion ($29 billion), the companies said Tuesday, with help from King & Wood, Vinson & Elkins and Herbert Smith Freehills. The agreement will result in a top 10 independent energy company by production in the world, according to the statement. Under the terms of the all-stock transaction, Woodside Petroleum Ltd. will buy 100% of the issued share capital of BHP Petroleum International Pty. Ltd., with existing Woodside shareholders ultimately owning...

