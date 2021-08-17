Risk Analytics Co., SPAC Call Off $1.4B Merger

Law360 (August 17, 2021, 2:46 PM EDT) -- Risk analytics provider QOMPLX will no longer go public through a $1.4 billion combination with a special-purpose acquisition company, the pair said Tuesday, attributing the move to "market conditions." The now-scrapped merger, announced in March, would have united the Virginia-based cybersecurity startup with Tailwind Acquisition Corp., a SPAC that raised $300 million in an initial public offering last September. The companies said they decided together to kill the deal after hitting unspecified hurdles for closing the tie-up. "The reason for the mutual decision lies with market conditions preventing certain of the closing conditions from being satisfied," Philip Krim, chair of Tailwind...

