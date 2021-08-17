European Fintech Bitpanda Hits $4.1B Value In Series C Round

Law360 (August 17, 2021, 3:53 PM EDT) -- European financial technology company Bitpanda said Tuesday it reached a $4.1 billion valuation in its latest funding round, which it will use to fuel international expansion of its investment platform. Vienna-based Bitpanda GmbH said it raised $263 million in its Series C round, its second major fundraise of the year. In March, Bitpanda announced that it had reached "unicorn" status, clearing the $1 billion valuation threshold, after an injection from Peter Thiel-backed Valar Ventures and DST Global. At the time, Bitpanda said that investment made it Austria's first unicorn. Bitpanda got its start as a cryptocurrency trading company in 2014, but...

