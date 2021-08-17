DC Atty Nominee Reports $650K In DLA Piper Partner Share

Law360 (August 17, 2021, 1:43 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden's pick to lead the U.S. attorney's office in Washington, D.C., reported earning nearly $650,000 from his DLA Piper partnership share, according to a new financial disclosure obtained by Law360 on Monday. Matthew Graves, who has served as a litigation and compliance partner at the firm since 2016, said in the report that his draws and business income added up to $645,696 during the preceding calendar year. He also reported receiving a $50,000 bonus. Graves documented a slew of major U.S. businesses he has provided legal services for at DLA Piper, including Coca-Cola, Nike, T-Mobile, Bayer and General Electric....

