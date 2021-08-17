Ireland Mulls New Watchdog For White-Collar Crime

Law360, London (August 17, 2021, 6:22 PM BST) -- The Irish government said on Tuesday that it has drawn up laws to create a new independent corporate watchdog to investigate and prosecute white-collar crime, with draft legislation timed for next month. Leo Varadkar, the minister for enterprise, trade and employment, said the draft legislation was a "milestone in the area of corporate enforcement" in Ireland. The legislation calls for the government compliance body, the Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement, to be replaced with a new statutory independent agency called the Corporate Enforcement Authority. "With new technology and more sophisticated economic crime, it is more important than ever that we...

