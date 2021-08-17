CPSC Again Recalls Co.'s Small High-Powered Magnets

Law360 (August 17, 2021, 5:07 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission on Tuesday announced another recall of Zen Magnets LLC's high-powered magnets for safety concerns in the latest development in the longstanding feud between the regulator and the company. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has warned for years that small, highly powerful magnets are hazardous and potentially fatal if swallowed. The CPSC said the recall of 10 million magnets under the brand names Zen and Neoballs was mandatory because the company didn't agree to a recall, prompting the regulator to file suit in 2012. The agency contends the magnets may be fatal if swallowed and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS