Arthrex Asks USPTO Director To Review 2017 PTAB Decision

Law360 (August 17, 2021, 5:08 PM EDT) -- In the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court's Arthrex decision, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office director has been asked by Arthrex Inc. itself to review a 2017 ruling invalidating two claims in a suture patent that were canceled by the USPTO in June. In a request for director review filed Monday, medical device maker Arthrex said the Supreme Court's June 21 decision giving the USPTO director authority to review PTAB decisions should apply to the Patent Trial and Appeal Board's 2017 decision in a case that ultimately wiped out the entire patent. Arthrex had previously disclaimed nine claims and the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS